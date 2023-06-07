Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Shares Up 1.7%

Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.10 ($0.08). 2,751,580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 3,959,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.07).

Andrada Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.59. The stock has a market cap of £93.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.

Andrada Mining Company Profile

AfriTin Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

