Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives $319.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $319.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AON Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AON by 34.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 134.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 16.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of AON by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of AON by 5.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON stock opened at $312.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.87. AON has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $338.27. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AON will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.