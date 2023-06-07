Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ATRO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Astronics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Astronics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.
Astronics Trading Up 3.6 %
NASDAQ ATRO opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Astronics has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $562.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24.
Astronics Company Profile
Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.
