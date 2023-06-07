Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ATRO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Astronics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Astronics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Astronics Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Astronics has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $562.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24.

Institutional Trading of Astronics

Astronics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Astronics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,446,000 after buying an additional 52,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 26.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after buying an additional 330,858 shares in the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 45.1% during the first quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,967,000 after buying an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 955,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,767,000 after buying an additional 29,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

