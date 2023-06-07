AstroNova (ALOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 8th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $39.85 million during the quarter.

Get AstroNova alerts:

AstroNova Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $116.33 million, a P/E ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstroNova in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas purchased 66,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $967,456.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 535,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,733,683.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas acquired 66,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $967,456.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 535,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,733,683.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas bought 32,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $425,132.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 464,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,989,869.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 100,031 shares of company stock worth $1,394,243. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AstroNova

(Get Rating)

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment includes digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.