AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Cut to $19.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at HSBC from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.76.

NYSE T opened at $15.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.50. AT&T has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 853,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 320,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $688,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $868,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

