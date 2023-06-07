Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
Azure Power Global Price Performance
Shares of AZRE stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $16.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 438,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 98,948 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 30,560 shares in the last quarter.
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
