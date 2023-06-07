Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Price Performance

Shares of AZRE stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $16.09.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 438,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 98,948 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 30,560 shares in the last quarter.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.