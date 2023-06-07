Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bancorp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $34.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.46. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Bancorp news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $100,072.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,807 shares in the company, valued at $715,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Bancorp news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $100,072.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,807 shares in the company, valued at $715,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $62,422.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,326.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 3,508 shares of company stock worth $100,457 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

