BMO Capital Markets Increases Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $64.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 84.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Chemours stock opened at $34.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Chemours has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Chemours by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 32,121 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Chemours by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

