BMO Capital Markets Increases Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $64.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 84.33% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.
Chemours stock opened at $34.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Chemours has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Chemours by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 32,121 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Chemours by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.
