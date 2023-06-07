Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives C$76.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$76.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBD.B. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$59.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.90. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$18.30 and a one year high of C$74.43.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

