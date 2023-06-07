Brokerages Set Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) PT at $23.86

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.86.

ASPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Benchmark raised Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

ASPN opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $513.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.10. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.