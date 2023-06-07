Brokers Set Expectations for Coveo Solutions Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CVO)

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Coveo Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Coveo Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Coveo Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Coveo Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.81.

Coveo Solutions Price Performance

About Coveo Solutions

CVO stock opened at C$8.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.31. The stock has a market cap of C$453.86 million and a PE ratio of -14.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. Coveo Solutions has a 1 year low of C$4.82 and a 1 year high of C$9.43.

(Get Rating)

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.