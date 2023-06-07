Chewy, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Chewy in a research report issued on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chewy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.28. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion.

Chewy Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHWY. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Chewy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.65.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $38.33 on Monday. Chewy has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chewy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after purchasing an additional 112,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chewy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Chewy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

