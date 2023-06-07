Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives $21.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $108,551.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $108,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,533.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,695.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $23.91.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

