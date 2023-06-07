Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Conformis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Conformis Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Conformis has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $8.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 74.18% and a negative return on equity of 75.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,495,000 after buying an additional 1,778,054 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 188,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 136,641 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conformis in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conformis in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

