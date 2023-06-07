Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCK. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Crown by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

NYSE CCK opened at $83.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Crown has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $110.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

