Desjardins Weighs in on CAE Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) – Desjardins dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CAE. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:CAE opened at $21.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.07.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.21 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in CAE by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in CAE by 845.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 153,274 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in CAE by 336.5% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 49,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,391,000. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

