DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Lowered to $120.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DTE. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.38) price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $109.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.06.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,138,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

