Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of FBIO opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $76.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 115.85% and a negative net margin of 143.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,657 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 495.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 32,974 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.