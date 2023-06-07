IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Receives $19.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISEE shares. HC Wainwright cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.
IVERIC bio Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 15.53 and a quick ratio of 15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.10. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of IVERIC bio
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 12.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 50.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.
IVERIC bio Company Profile
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
