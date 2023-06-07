IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Receives $19.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISEE shares. HC Wainwright cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 15.53 and a quick ratio of 15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.10. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $757,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $54,870.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $757,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,271 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 12.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 50.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

