IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ISEE. Guggenheim lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.45.
IVERIC bio Stock Performance
Shares of ISEE opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 15.53 and a quick ratio of 15.53. IVERIC bio has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.10.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 234.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,342 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the third quarter valued at $897,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the third quarter valued at $6,728,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in IVERIC bio by 1,123.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 220,173 shares during the period.
About IVERIC bio
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
