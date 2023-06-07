JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target to $17.00

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $13.68 on Monday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $103.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 23,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $386,027.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,628,537.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $92,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,147,261 shares in the company, valued at $953,960,456.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 23,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $386,027.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,537.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,047,298 shares of company stock valued at $92,858,829. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

