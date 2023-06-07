Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 125 ($1.55).

JUST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.49) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.68) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.12) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Just Group from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 115 ($1.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of JUST stock opened at GBX 84 ($1.04) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 88.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 83.85. The company has a market cap of £873.60 million, a PE ratio of -350.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. Just Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.20 ($0.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96.45 ($1.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.55.

In other news, insider David Richardson sold 985,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.14), for a total value of £907,014.20 ($1,127,566.14). In related news, insider Andy Parsons sold 619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.04), for a total value of £520,798.32 ($647,437.00). Also, insider David Richardson sold 985,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.14), for a total transaction of £907,014.20 ($1,127,566.14). Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

