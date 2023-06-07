JZR Gold (CVE:JZR) Shares Up 5.1%

JZR Gold Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 21,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

JZR Gold Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.14.

About JZR Gold

(Get Rating)

JZR Gold Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Vila Nova gold development project located in Amapa, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Jazz Resources Inc and changed its name to JZR Gold Inc in October 2022.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JZR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JZR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.