Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $450.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.22.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.1 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $356.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $366.53 and its 200 day moving average is $337.29. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $258.79 and a 52-week high of $389.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

