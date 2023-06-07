MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Trading Down 6.6%

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Rating) dropped 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.66 and last traded at $33.66. Approximately 70,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 398% from the average daily volume of 14,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average is $21.13.

