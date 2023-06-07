Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MOH. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $354.75.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:MOH opened at $287.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.56. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

