Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTYGet Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $14.98. 125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18.

Institutional Trading of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFTY. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $863,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period.

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (AFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China A 50 index. The fund tracks an index of the 50 largest China A-shares listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. AFTY was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

