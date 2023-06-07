Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Increased by Analyst

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Novan in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 31st. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Novan’s current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Novan’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

NOVN has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer cut Novan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Novan in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Novan Stock Performance

Novan stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.16. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 million. Novan had a negative return on equity of 700.28% and a negative net margin of 128.61%.

Institutional Trading of Novan

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Novan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Novan by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a medical dermatology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for skin diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations and Research and Development segments. The Commercial Operations segment involves the promotion of treatments for medical dermatology conditions products.

