Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. Raised by Analyst (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$60.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.66.

TC Energy stock opened at C$55.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.87. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$50.70 and a 12-month high of C$74.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 236.94%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior purchased 1,300 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$36.90 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. In other news, Director Richard Prior acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$36.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,970.00. Also, Director Hejdi A. Carlsen purchased 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$53.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,584.50. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,148 shares of company stock worth $92,828. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

