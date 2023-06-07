QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QuickLogic Stock Performance

QUIK stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $80.63 million, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

