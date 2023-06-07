Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.
Remark Trading Up 4.0 %
MARK opened at $1.29 on Friday. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARK. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Remark by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 565,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 252,865 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. bought a new position in shares of Remark during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Remark by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 238,328 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Remark during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Remark in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Remark Company Profile
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
