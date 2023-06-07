Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Remark Trading Up 4.0 %

MARK opened at $1.29 on Friday. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12.

Get Remark alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARK. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Remark by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 565,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 252,865 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. bought a new position in shares of Remark during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Remark by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 238,328 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Remark during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Remark in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.