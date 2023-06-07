Research Analysts Set Expectations for Chewy, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Chewy in a report issued on Thursday, June 1st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Chewy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.28. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion.

Chewy Trading Up 4.2 %

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHWY. Roth Mkm started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chewy from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.65.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $38.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.42 and a beta of 0.76. Chewy has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.