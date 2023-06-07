Research Analysts Set Expectations for Chewy, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Chewy in a report issued on Thursday, June 1st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Chewy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.28. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion.
Chewy Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $38.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.42 and a beta of 0.76. Chewy has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69.
Institutional Trading of Chewy
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.
