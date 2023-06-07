Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives $10.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

ROOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Root from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Root from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Root from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Root from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Root from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Root

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Root by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Root during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROOT opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Root has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $27.36.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.40 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 81.67% and a negative net margin of 85.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Root will post -11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Further Reading

