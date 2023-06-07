Shlomo Dovrat Sells 116,775 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 116,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $3,492,740.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,420.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shlomo Dovrat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Shlomo Dovrat sold 12,591 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $378,989.10.

Unity Software Price Performance

U opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.29. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $58.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. Equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,053,000 after acquiring an additional 552,115 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 12.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,307,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,127,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,522,000 after acquiring an additional 250,855 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 14.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,044,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,951,000 after acquiring an additional 987,473 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 15.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,399,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,391,000 after acquiring an additional 975,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on U. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.06.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

