Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives $38.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.57.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point cut Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of SI stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $108.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,709,000 after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares during the last quarter. block.one purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,582,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,100,000 after buying an additional 354,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,125,000 after buying an additional 98,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 448.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,423,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,777,000 after buying an additional 1,164,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

