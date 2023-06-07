Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives $38.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.57.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point cut Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Shares of SI stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $108.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
