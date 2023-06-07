StockNews.com Upgrades CRH (NYSE:CRH) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

CRH Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CRH opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average of $46.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CRH has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $52.20.

Institutional Trading of CRH

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in CRH by 670.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CRH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

