Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Stoneridge Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of SRI stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $495.10 million, a PE ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoneridge

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.79 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. Stoneridge’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stoneridge will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 14.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,372,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,582,000 after buying an additional 63,511 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 800,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,566,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

