Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

SSYS stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 73.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

