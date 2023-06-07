Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.
SSYS stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 1.41.
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
