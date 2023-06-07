Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Receives $9.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday.

Tilly’s Price Performance

TLYS stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $187.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $180.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tilly’s will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $372,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,485,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,516,371.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 998,776 shares of company stock worth $7,343,601. Corporate insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth about $40,529,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,451,000. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 417.6% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 717,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 579,046 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 435,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,765,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

