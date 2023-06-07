Toro (TTC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) is set to post its 4/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 8th. Analysts expect Toro to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Toro has set its FY23 guidance at $4.70-$4.90 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Toro to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of TTC stock opened at $104.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Toro has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.03.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. Northland Securities began coverage on Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. CL King began coverage on Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758 in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toro by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

See Also

