UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on UCB in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get UCB alerts:

UCB Stock Performance

Shares of UCBJF stock opened at $87.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. UCB has a 1 year low of $68.30 and a 1 year high of $98.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.43.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.