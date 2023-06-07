Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
ULBI opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ultralife has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $73.77 million, a P/E ratio of -457.00 and a beta of 1.27.
In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $27,885.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,046,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,497.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 20,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $87,669.51. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,074,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 6,500 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,046,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,497.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 52,556 shares of company stock worth $220,284 in the last ninety days. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.
