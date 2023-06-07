XSGD (XSGD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.20 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market capitalization of $65.40 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,391,260 tokens. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

