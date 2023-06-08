ABCMETA (META) One Day Volume Tops $116.62

ABCMETA (META) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 8th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $116.62 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006326 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019458 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00023534 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00015372 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,582.93 or 0.99991216 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001728 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $199.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.