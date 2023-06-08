Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.84

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.84 and last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 156405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLRN. TD Cowen began coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CFO Mardi Dier purchased 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mardi Dier acquired 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $100,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Biopartners Fund Ii Westlake bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,790,729 shares in the company, valued at $176,233,122. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,316,556 shares of company stock valued at $23,698,008.

Acelyrin Inc is a clinical biopharma company. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company’s lead product candidate is izokibep. Acelyrin Inc is based in Agoura Hills, California.

