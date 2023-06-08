AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.97

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 473011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

AHCO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $11.30 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 89.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

