Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aegon has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.15.

Shares of AEG stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85. Aegon has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aegon in the first quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 3,154.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 52.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

