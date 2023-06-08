Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.
Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aegon has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.15.
Aegon Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of AEG stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85. Aegon has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
About Aegon
Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.
