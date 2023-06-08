Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Director Sells C$239,832.27 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) Director Monique Mercier sold 14,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.59, for a total value of C$239,832.27.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

TSE:AGI opened at C$16.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$8.74 and a twelve month high of C$19.18.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. CIBC raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

