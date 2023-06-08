Albert E. Rosenthaler Sells 5,882 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 602,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,281. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $45.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.10.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on LSXMK shares. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
