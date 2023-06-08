Albert E. Rosenthaler Sells 5,882 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 602,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,281. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $45.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.10.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 91,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,201,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,556,000 after acquiring an additional 630,056 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 26,115 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,261,000. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LSXMK shares. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

See Also

