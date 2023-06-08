Alex A. Khatibi Sells 25,000 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Stock

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Air Lease Price Performance

AL traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.67. 543,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,687. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $46.20.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Lease

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,846,000 after buying an additional 2,175,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Air Lease by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,769 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth $58,077,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $46,494,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,846,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Lease in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.